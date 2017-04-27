Olympus Partners said to mull US$900m Phoenix services sale

Spokesmen for Olympus and Phoenix didn’t respond to emails for comment. — File pic

NEW YORK, April 27 — Olympus Partners, a Stamford, Connecticut-based private equity firm, is considering a sale of steel mill support-services company Phoenix Services, people familiar with the matter said.

The buyout firm is in talks with advisers about strategic options for the company that may lead to a sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorised to speak publicly.

Phoenix could fetch as much as US$900 million (RM3.9 billion), the people said.

No final decision has been made and Olympus could elect to keep the company, the people said.

In 2009, Olympus took a majority stake in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania-based Phoenix, and grew the company by acquiring France’s Gagneraud Industries two years later, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Phoenix, which generates about US$120 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, was the subject of a prior sale attempt in 2014, the people said.

Phoenix’s services to steel mills include slag handling, scrap management, metal recovery, in-plant logistics and equipment rental services, according to the company’s website.

Its customers include ArcelorMittal, United States Steel Corp, Nucor Corp, Gerdau Ameristeel Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc and Thyssenkrupp AG.

Olympus, founded in 1998, raised US$2.3 billion for its sixth fund in 2013.

That pool is generating an annualised return of 35.1 per cent, putting its returns among the top 25 per cent of competing funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. — Bloomberg