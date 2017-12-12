OldTown shares soar over 7pc on takeover bid

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― OldTown Bhd, Malaysia's largest white coffee café chain, surged over seven per cent today on news that Dutch company, Jacobs Douwe Egberts Holdings Asia NL BV (JDE Asia), has launched a takeover of the company at RM3.18 per share.

As at mid-afternoon, OldTown shares stood at RM3.09, up 21 sen or 7.29 per cent, with 2.89 million units changing hands, after hitting an intraday high of RM3.17 earlier.

A statement from CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, on behalf of JDE Asia, stated that based on the outstanding 463.24 million OldTown shares as at December 11 and the offer price of RM3.18, the total outlay for the offer will be RM1.473 billion.

The offer price represents a premium of 10.42 per cent over the last transacted price of the OldTown shares on December 7.

JDE Asia, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Netherlands-based JDE BV which is involved in coffee and tea business globally, intends to make the offer with a view to delisting and privatising OldTown.

CIMB said to provide assurance of the funding required, a US$370 million (or approximately RM1.512 billion) has been deposited by JDE into an escrow account with a bank in Singapore in accordance with the terms of an escrow arrangement.

As at September 30, 2017, OldTown operates a total chain of 232 café outlets, comprising 189 in Malaysia, nine in Singapore, 27 in Indonesia, one each in Australia and Hong Kong, three in China, and two in Myanmar.

The company, which operates its café outlets under the brand name of OldTown White Coffee, was listed on Bursa Malaysia in 2011. ― Bernama