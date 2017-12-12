OldTown shareholders told to accept JDE offer

RHB advised shareholders of white coffee cafe chain OldTown to accept the takeover offer from JDE. — Picture courtesy of www.oldtown.com.myKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — RHB advised today shareholders of white coffee cafe chain OldTown to accept the takeover offer from Jacobs Douwe Egberts Holdings Asia NL BV (JDE), saying it was decent considering the challenging business outlook moving forward.

JDE valued OldTown at RM1.47 billion in cash (RM3.18/share).

“The offer price is 11.6 per cent higher than our previous discounted cash flow (DCF)-derived target price (TP) of RM2.85, which we think would offer good opportunity for shareholders to realise their investments.

“Major shareholders that collectively hold a 51.5 per cent stake in OldTown has given their blessing by providing the irrevocable undertakings to JDE. We believe this could be driven by the attractive appeal and potential in working with a world-class partner,” said RHB.

RHB Research has also advised investors to accept the offer as OldTown’s F&B business has remained unexciting due to subdued consumer sentiment and tight competition, saying a turnaround might require more time and investment.

The research firm said that it maintains a “buy” recommendation on OldTown with a higher RM3.18 TP (from RM2.85, 10 per cent upside) after adjusting to the takeover offer price.

In addition, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business could also face challenges moving forward.

This is given the pressure of higher raw material prices. It added that the acquisition price offers decent value and a clean cash opportunity for OldTown shareholders to unlock the value of their investments in the company.

AmBank Research said that the offer did not come as a surprise, given the rising brand equity of OldTown as a result of its successful key export markets penetration.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts Holdings Asia NL. B.V (JDE) offer price represents a 10.42 per cent premium over the last transacted price of Oldtown on 7 December 2017.

JDE is a global coffee and tea company, serving consumers in more than 120 countries through iconic brands including: Jacobs, Tassimo, Moccona, Senseo, L’OR, Douwe Egberts, Super, Kenco, Pilao & Gevalia. JDE is currently the second largest coffee operator in the world after Nestle.

“We believe that the proposed takeover is part of JDE’s strategy of expanding its global coffee empire since JDE has a lack of presence in Southern Asia. This would be its second deal in Asia this year, after its acquisition of Singapore based Super Group,” said Siau Li Shen, an analyst who tracks the company at JF Apex Securities.

JDE intends to make the offer with a view towards delisting and privatising OldTown in order to obtain greater control and management flexibility in the implementation of any strategic initiatives and operational changes.

The exercise would also allow it to dispense with any compliance costs associated with the maintenance of OldTown’s listed status.

The offer will be subject to a few preconditions, which include obtaining approval from the Competition Commission of Singapore and any other antitrust authorities. The cutoff date to meet these conditions is August 11 next year.

Amresearch has forecasted a revenue of RM466 million for the company in 2018 with a net profit of RM71 million.