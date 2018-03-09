Oil up after sell-offs amid optimism about Trump meeting Jong-un

Analysts warned the broader market outlook remained bearish due in large part to rising US inventories and production. — Reuters picLONDON, March 9 ― Crude oil futures rose today after two days of sell-offs amid optimism over a planned meeting between North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.

Kim also pledged to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests, lifting Asian stock markets and pulling crude oil futures along with them.

Brent crude was at US$64.02 per barrel at 1032 GMT, up 41 cents, or 0.64 per cent, from its previous close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$60.42 a barrel, up 30 cents, or 0.5 per cent.

Still, both Brent and WTI are on course for weekly losses of around 0.5 per cent and 1.34 per cent, respectively.

Analysts warned the broader market outlook remained bearish due in large part to rising US inventories and production.

“Our overall short-term view is bearish,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at SEB, noting the gains followed “two solid days of sell-off”.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration showed crude output rising 23 per cent since the middle of 2016 to 10.37 million barrels per day (bpd).

Analysts at Commerzbank said they expected US weekly rig count data, due later today, to show further increases, adding pressure on oil prices.

“After all, it is attractive to drill for shale oil at prices above US$60,” they said in a note.

Thanks largely to shale, the United States now produces more crude than top Opec exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia pumps more, at almost 11 million bpd.

“It seems only a matter of time before the US becomes the biggest oil producer in the world,” Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at Dutch bank ABN Amro, said in a note to investors.

Unlike Middle East producers, where output is largely dictated by state-owned oil companies, US producers drill and sell purely based on economics. If prices remain at current levels or rise further, US drillers are profitable and will raise output; if prices stumble, US production will fall.

“The correlation between the US oil production and the oil prices will remain considerable,” van Cleef said.

As much as production, oil prices will also depend on demand.

Here, there are signs of a slowdown, although much of this could be seasonal as the northern hemisphere winter ends. ― Reuters