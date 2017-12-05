Oil refiners seen as biggest energy winners from US tax reform

Tesoro's Los Angeles oil refinery in California October 10, 2014. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 5 — Andeavor rose the most in half a year after a report from analysts at Piper Jaffray & Co that called the oil refining companies the “clear winners” from US tax reform.

The San Antonio-based refiner rose 3.8 per cent to US$108.35 (RM422.88) at 1.22pm in New York, after earlier climbing as much as 4.2 per cent for the biggest intraday climb since June 5.

Unlike oil explorers and equipment providers that have struggled to generate positive cash flow, refiners have enjoyed fat margins from producing fuels from crude. That’s put refiners in a much better position to benefit from a plunge in the corporate tax burden, Guy Baber, an analyst at Piper’s Simmons unit, said in a telephone interview yesterday.

“The refiners are unique in that they have generated positive pre-tax income,” Baber said. “If you’re losing money, it doesn’t really matter what the tax rate is.”

Just before 2am Washingtontime on Saturday, the Senate voted 51-49 to approve a 479-page bill that would cut the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent in 2019, and provide temporary tax cuts for individuals that would expire in 2026.

The tax cut would boost Andeavor’s earnings per share by 20 per cent to US$11.23 for next year compared to previous estimates, according to Baber’s calculations.

An index of refining stocks on the S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent, reaching the highest since at least 1996. Phillips 66, the largest refiner based on market value, would see a 16 per cent hike to next year’s estimates, compared to its current view, Baber said.

“However, positive tax reform is already at least somewhat discounted in current valuation, in our view,” he said. — Bloomberg