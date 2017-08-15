Oil prices steady after overnight tumble on dollar strength, China concerns

Pump jacks are silhouetted against the rising sun on an oilfield in Baku, Azerbaijan January 24, 2013. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 15 — Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade this morning after sharp falls the session before to the lowest in about three weeks as a stronger US dollar and a drop in Chinese refining runs hit the market.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were up 13 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at US$50.86 (RM218.39) at 0325 GMT. That was just above their 100-day moving average, briefly breached in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 7 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at US$47.66 a barrel.

Oil prices tumbled more than 2.5 per cent yesterday in volatile trade as the dollar strength and the demand concerns in China, the world’s second-largest oil user, weighed on sentiment. A stronger dollar tends to limit the demand for oil for buyers paying in other currencies. Both Brent and WTI had reached two-month highs on Aug. 10.

“Stale speculative long positioning and a reluctance to hold unprofitable positions has been the main force behind the oil rally running out of steam over the last few sessions,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Analysts said the drop was steeper than expected, exacerbating concerns that a glut of refined fuel products could weaken Chinese demand for oil.

The dollar firmed this morning after North Korea’s leader signalled that he would delay plans to fire a missile near Guam, further easing tensions and prompting investors to move back into riskier assets.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, climbed 0.4 per cent yesterday and was up 0.1 per cent this morning.

Oil prices had earlier yesterday been supported by reports that Libya’s top oilfield had cut its output by 30 per cent on security concerns.

Efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producers to limit output have helped lift Brent past US$50 a barrel, but concerns remain that these efforts could be undermined by producers in the US and other countries.

US shale oil production is expected to grow for its ninth consecutive month in September to 6.15 million barrels per day, the US Energy Information Administration said yesterday.

“Brent oil may fall more to US$50.09 per barrel,” said Reuters technical commodities analyst Wang Tao, citing charts showing Brent’s wave pattern and a Fibonacci ratio analysis. — Reuters