Oil prices slip under shadow of US drilling

The number of rigs drilling for new oil output in the United States rose by two in the week to Dec. 8, to 751. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 11 — Oil markets edged lower yoday as ongoing output cuts led by Opec were countered by rising US drilling activity that points to a further increase in American production.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were 15 cents lower at US$63.25 a barrel at 0950 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$57.03 a barrel, down 33 cents from their last settlement.

Both Brent and WTI crude oil settled more than 1 per cent higher on Friday, and oil prices have gained well over a third in value from their 2017 lows.

“It’s time for a breather,” said Warren Patterson, commodities strategist with ING.

The gains are largely due to production cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of non-Opec producers, including Russia, which have been in place since the start of the year.

But analysts said the effect of these cuts could be undermined by rising output from the United States, which is not participating in the deal to voluntarily withhold production.

The number of rigs drilling for new oil output in the United States rose by two in the week to Dec. 8, to 751, the highest level since September, General Electric Co’s Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>

“The largest concern for investors currently remains the rise in the US rig count, which could potentially jeopardise the OPEC and Russian agreement when they meet for a review in June 2018,” said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.

A higher rig count points to a further rise in US crude production, which is already up by more than 15 per cent since mid-2016 to 9.71 million barrels per day (bpd).

That’s the highest level since the early 1970s, and close to levels from top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Rising US output threatens to undermine the Opec-led supply cuts. The group started withholding supplies last January, and announced in late November that they would continue doing so throughout 2018.

But Kuwait’s oil minister said yesterday that Opec and other oil producers will study before June the possibility of an exit strategy from the oil supply-cut agreement.

Meanwhile, The United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail said today that Opec and non-Opec oil producers plan to announce in June an exit strategy from the cuts. — Reuters