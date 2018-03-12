Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Oil prices rise on reduced US drilling activity, booming job market

Monday March 12, 2018
09:37 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bono apologises after charity hit by bullying allegationsThe Edit: Bono apologises after charity hit by bullying allegations

Mixed doubles pair Goh-Shevon win German OpenMixed doubles pair Goh-Shevon win German Open

The Edit: No-sugar trend fast catching on in SingaporeThe Edit: No-sugar trend fast catching on in Singapore

Two dead after helicopter crashes in New York’s East RiverTwo dead after helicopter crashes in New York’s East River

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A general view shows the al-Shuaiba oil refinery in southwest Basra, Iraq April 20, 2017. — Reuters picA general view shows the al-Shuaiba oil refinery in southwest Basra, Iraq April 20, 2017. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, March 12 — Oil markets climbed today on the back of a drop in the number of US rigs drilling for more production and as the US economy continued to create jobs, which industry hopes will drive higher fuel demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$62.22 (RM242.69) a barrel at 0102 GMT, up 18 cents, or 0.3 per cent.

Brent crude futures were at US$65.70 per barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, from their previous close.

“A falling rig count and the strong employment data may have helped support prices,” said William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Rivkin Securities.

The US economy added the biggest number of jobs in more than 1-1/2 years in February, with non-farm payrolls jumping by 313,000 jobs last month, the Labour Department said on Friday.

In oil markets, US energy companies last week cut oil rigs for the first time in almost two months, with drillers cutting back four rigs, to 796, Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

Despite the lower rig count, which is an early indicator of future output, activity remains much higher than a year ago when, when just 617 rigs were active, and most analysts expect US crude oil production, which has already risen by over a fifth since mid-2016, to 10.37 million barrels per day (bpd), to rise further.

That's more than top exporter Saudi Arabia producers and almost as much as Russia pumps out, at nearly 11 million bpd. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram