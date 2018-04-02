Oil prices rise on lower US drilling activity

Shaybah oilfield complex is seen at night in the Rub' al-Khali desert, Saudi Arabia November 14, 2007. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, April 2 — Oil prices rose today, lifted by a drop in US drilling activity as well as by expectations that the United States could re-introduce sanctions against Iran.

US WTI crude futures were at US$65.18 (RM251.66) a barrel at 0025 GMT, up 24 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their previous settlement.

Brent crude futures were fetching US$69.67 per barrel, up 33 cents, or 0.5 per cent.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore, said oil markets remained nervous about “whether or not the US administration will scrap or maintain the fragile nuclear deal with Iran.”

Innes said prices were also supported by a weekly report that there was a drop in activity of drilling for new oil production in the United States.

US drillers cut seven oil rigs in the week to March 29, bringing the total count down to 797, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report last Thursday. It was the first time in three weeks that the rig-count fell.

Baker Hughes published its North American rig count report on Thursday, one day earlier than usual, due to the Good Friday holiday on March 30.

Oil prices have generally been supported by supply restraint led by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia, which started in 2017 in order to rein in oversupply and prop up prices.

Liquidity today will be low as many countries, especially in Europe, will still be on Easter holiday. — Reuters