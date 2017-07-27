Oil prices, fed decision give Bursa Malaysia a lift

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Bursa Malaysia finished at a three-week high today as investor sentiment was fuelled by firmer crude oil prices, along with the US Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on interest rate increase.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished at 1,770.07, up 4.07 points, or 0.23 per cent, from Wednesday’s close of 1,766.0.

The market benchmark opened 0.03-of-a-point lower at 1,765.97 and moved between 1,765.84 and 1,772.03 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers trounced losers by 425 to 410, with 410 counters unchanged, 606 untraded and 85 others uspended.

Volume rose to 1.58 billion units worth RM1.97 billion from 1.30 billion units worth RM1.55 billion yesterday.

A dealer said the upbeat Bursa Malaysia performance was also in tandem with other Asian stock markets.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times gained 14.67 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 3,351.39, Japan’s Nikkei surged 29.48 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 20,079.64 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 190.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 27,131.17.

Of the heavyweights, CIMB perked 19 sen to RM6.59, Digi advanced three sen to RM4.78, Genting and HapSeng rose five sen each to RM9.72 and RM9.15, respectively, and Maxis was up two sen to RM5.59.

Among the actives, MLab was one sen better at 17 sen, MPay increased two sen to 28.5 sen, Talam Transform inched up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen while Vivocom and its warrant went up one sen and half-a-sen, respectively, to 14.5 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively.

Aeon Credit topped the list of the gainers by bagging 46 sen to RM13.96, while the top loser, Atlan, gave up 32 sen to RM4.20.

The FBM Emas Index rose by 37.56 points to 12,567.60, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 13.14 points better at 12,745.40 and the FBMT 100 Index increased by 36.81 points to 12,247.65.

The FBM 70 surged 77.62 points to 14,970.57 and the FBM Ace soared 79.83 points to 6,671.58.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose by 78.14 points to 16,830.79 and Industrial Index was 6.76 points higher at 3,283.87. The Plantation Index lost 18.09 points to 7,835.40.

The Main Market turnover advanced to 1.01 billion shares worth RM1.84 billion from 887.81 million shares worth RM1.44 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants improved to 122.30 million units valued at RM13.05 million versus 111.81 million units valued at RM12.49 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 449.48 millon shares worth RM114.91 million against 295.52 million shares valued at RM88.94 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 35.63 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (225.22 million), construction (94.61 million), trade and services (415.88 million), technology (41.80 million), infrastructure (7.56 million), SPAC (5.59 million), finance (65.87 million), hotels (4.34 million), properties (95.09 million), plantations (9.86 million), mining (6,600), REITs (8.60 million) and closed/fund (1,100). — Bernama