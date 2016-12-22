Oil prices fall on US inventory build

Brent futures for February delivery fell 89 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at US$54.46 (RM243.8) a barrel. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 22 ― Oil futures fell yesterday after Libya said it expects to boost production over the next few months and a report showing a surprise build in US crude inventories last week.

Brent futures for February delivery fell 89 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at US$54.46 (RM243.8) a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for February lost 81 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to US$52.49 per barrel.

Even though WTI futures for February were down, the US front-month gained about 0.5 per cent due to the contract roll from lower-priced January to the higher-priced February on Tuesday and closed at its highest level in over a week.

“The big news of the day is that it looks like we're going to get more crude out of Libya,” said James Williams, president of energy consultant WTRG Economics in Arkansas.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed on Tuesday that pipelines leading from Sharara and El Feel fields had reopened, saying it hoped to add 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to national production over the next three months.

“The big question is what will OPEC do about the Libyan increase. With Libya excluded from the production cut agreement, I anticipate the Saudis will unilaterally balance the Libyan crude,” WTRG's Williams said.

On November 30, OPEC agreed to cut output by 1.2 million bpd for six months from January 1, with top exporter Saudi Arabia cutting around 486,000 bpd. On December 10, non-OPEC countries including Russia agreed to reduce output by 558,000 bpd, the largest-ever contribution by non-OPEC producers.

In the United States, US crude stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to December 16 even as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks and distillate inventories fell, the US Energy Information Administration said.

That was the first weekly build in crude stockpiles in five weeks. Analysts were expecting US crude inventories to fall by 2.5 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll.

The EIA report diverged widely from the American Petroleum Institute industry group's data released late Tuesday, which showed a larger-than-expected 4.1-million-barrel crude draw.

Oil markets are expected to remain well-supplied despite the planned OPEC and non-OPEC reductions.

Russia's 2016 oil output is expected to total 547.5 million tonnes (11 million barrels per day), a 2.5 per cent increase from last year, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters late on Tuesday. ― Reuters