Oil prices climb ahead of Opec meeting with US shale firms

Monday March 5, 2018
09:23 AM GMT+8

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas June 9, 2016. — Reuters picA maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas June 9, 2016. — Reuters picSEOUL, March 5 — Oil prices rose early today ahead of a meeting between Opec and US shale firms in Houston, raising expectations that oil producers would discuss further how to clear a global oil glut.

Oil ministers from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other global oil players are set to gather in Houston as CERAWeek, the largest energy industry conference, begins today.

Opec Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and other Opec officials are expected to hold a dinner today with US shale firms on the sidelines of the conference.

International benchmark Brent crude was up 36 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at US$64.73 (RM252.50) a barrel by 0027 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 35 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to US$61.60 per barrel.

Rising US shale oil production has been a drag on the Opec's commitment to erode a prolonged global oil glut and prop up prices.

US energy companies added 1 oil rig in the week to March 2, bringing the total count to 800, the highest level since April 2015, according to a weekly report from General Electric's Baker Hughes unit.

Speculators raised their bullish bets on US crude futures and options in the week to Feb 27 for the second consecutive week, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Money managers also upped their bullish bets on Brent crude, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed. — Reuters

