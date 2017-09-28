Oil posts gain with demand for US crude on the rise

Opec's compliance with production cuts has improved while oil demand remains healthy. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 28 — Oil sustained its bull-market rally in New York as demand for American crude pushed exports to a record.

Futures added 0.5 per cent, ending the session within a dime of Monday’s five-month closing high. The Energy Information Administration reported US crude inventories last week fell for the first time since Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas as refiners boosted processing rates and exporters shipped out one of every six barrels of crude pumped from domestic wells. All of this unfolded against the backdrop of strict OPEC adherence to supply curbs.

“You have a very strong export market and you have a refinery utilisation rate that’s coming back from Harvey in leaps and bounds,” Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA Inc in New York, said by telephone. As refineries continued to revive fuel-making units trampled by Harvey, their need for crude has increased, he said.

Oil entered a bull market in New York this week, buoyed by optimistic demand forecasts and supply concerns spurred by Turkey’s threat to halt Kurdish crude shipments through its territory. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ compliance with production cuts has improved and General Secretary Mohammad Barkindo pledged to keep pressing onward until supplies are back in balance with demand.

Demand is healthy and “the punchline is Opec compliance has been pretty strong,” Matt Sallee, who helps manage US$16 billion (RM67.3 billion) in oil-related assets at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC, said by telephone.

West Texas Intermediate for November delivery rose 26 cents to settle at US$52.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 10 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for November settlement slid 54 cents to end the session at US$57.90 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$5.76 to WTI. The widening of the spread is an inducement for brokers to ship US crude overseas, where it’ll fetch a higher price.

Need for US crude

“Global markets are going to keep pulling on domestic inventories quite a bit,” Sallee said. “You can see that in the WTI-Brent spread. That’s pretty clear evidence that the global markets need US supply. That should provide support for WTI.”

U.S. crude stockpiles fell to about 471 million barrels last week and distillate supplies slid for a fourth straight week to a 26-month low. Meanwhile inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, climbed to the highest since June and gasoline stockpiles rose for the first time since August.

Oil-market news

Libya’s oil output is rising again after disruptions ended at its biggest field, with production reaching about 950,000 barrels a day.

Exxon Mobil Corp was the standout at Brazil’s first oil auction in two years, signaling strong interest in the country’s offshore geology even with oil prices stuck around US$50 a barrel.

North Sea oil producers seized on surging crude prices this week to hedge output, joining their US shale oil peers in locking in a floor for future revenue. — Bloomberg