Oil jumps 3pc as dollar falls, US rig count drops

An oil pump is viewed on in Big Springs, Texas. Oil prices rose sharply yesterday as the dollar fell. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 19 ― Oil prices rose sharply yesterday, as the dollar fell and US drillers cut rigs, feeding a rally that boosted global benchmark Brent crude to a weekly gain while US crude was virtually flat on the week.

US energy firms cut oil rigs for a second week in three, the Baker Hughes energy services firm reported, with drillers cutting spending plans in reaction to declining crude prices.

Drillers cut five oil rigs in the week to August 18, bringing the total count down to 763, Baker Hughes said.

Earlier in the week, government data had suggested that crude output in the United States was still rising.

WTI crude futures for September delivery rose US$1.42 (RM6.09) to US$48.51 a barrel, a 3 per cent gain. Brent crude futures for October delivery rose US$1.69 to US$52.72 a barrel, a 3.3 per cent gain.

Brent and US crude prices had both been headed for weekly declines of more than 2 per cent, but yesterday's sharp rally left Brent with a 1.5 per cent weekly gain while US crude finished the week virtually flat, down just 0.3 per cent.

Tariq Zahir, founding member at Tyche Capital Advisors, warned that despite yesterday's rise, fundamentals for oil remain bearish as US driving season nears an end.

“The main question is whether we will continue to see the kind of inventory draws that may show the supply-demand balance is tightening over the next few weeks,” said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Nigeria's crude oil exports are expected to slip to 1.72 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, loading programs showed yesterday.

Signs of supply tightness have started appearing in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer.

Despite a 13 per cent jump in production since mid-2016 to 9.5 million bpd, the country's commercial crude inventories have fallen 13 per cent from their March records to below 2016 levels. ― Reuters