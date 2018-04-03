Oil holds near two-week low on concern of US-China trade clash

An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas May 3, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, April 4 — Oil recovered slightly after yesterday’s selloff, but remained near a two-week low on concerns about an escalating trade war between China and the US

Futures added 0.3 per cent in New York after losing 3 per cent yesterday. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods valued at about US$3 billion (RM11.6 billion), the latest move in a trade dispute between the world’s largest economies that’s spurring investors to shy away from riskier assets. Meanwhile, American crude stockpiles are forecast to have risen for the fifth time in six weeks.

Oil rebounded over 5 per cent last month on the increasing risk that the US could quit the nuclear deal with Opec producer Iran. Yet investors worry that President Donald Trump’s other great geopolitical risk — protectionist trade policies that could lead to further reciprocal tariffs by China — will undermine global economic growth. The rapid increase in American crude production — which has topped 10 million barrels a day for eight straight weeks — has also placed a lid on prices.

“Financial markets have gone through a risk-off period, meaning that risky assets are sold,” said Michael Poulsen, an analyst at Global Risk Management Ltd. “Looking at the oil fundamentals, US production is still on the rise.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery was at US$63.19 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 18 cents, at 12.34pm in London. The contract fell US$1.93 to US$63.01 yesterday, the most since February 9. Total volume traded was about 23 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for June settlement added 13 cents to US$67.77 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices dropped 2.5 per cent, or US$1.70, to US$67.64 yesterday. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$4.62 premium to June WTI.

Yuan-denominated oil futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange lost 2.8 per cent to 405.5 yuan a barrel. The September delivery contract closed 0.9 per cent lower on Monday after debuting last week.

US crude inventories are estimated to have added 2 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey before Energy Information Administration data due Wednesday. The nation’s oil production had also increased for a fifth week in the period ended March 23, hitting a fresh record.

Oil-market news:

Gasoline futures added 0.6 per cent to US$1.9771 a gallon, after falling 2.6 per cent Monday. Production cuts by OPEC and its partners have removed “85 per cent of the problem” of oversupply, according to United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei. Russia is ready to discuss mechanisms of long-term cooperation with OPEC at ministerial meeting planned for end of April in Jeddah, said Energy Minister Alexander Novak. — Bloomberg