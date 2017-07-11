Oil holds gains above US$44 as US crude stockpiles seen falling

A worker looks at a pump jack at an oil field Buzovyazovskoye owned by Bashneft company north from Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia, July 11, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 11 — Oil held gains above US$44 (RM189) a barrel before US government data forecast to show crude stockpiles extended declines, trimming a glut.

Futures rose 0.5 per cent in New York after advancing 0.4 per cent yesterday. Inventories probably fell by 2.85 million barrels last week, a Bloomberg survey shows before an Energy Information Administration report today. Opec-led pact to cut output is working, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak reiterated on state-run Rossiya 24 television.

Oil is in a bear market amid concern rising global supply will offset curbs by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners including Russia. US crude inventories remain more than 100 million barrels above the five-year average. The nation’s shale output can expand further with prices in the mid-US$40s, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“The market is likely to see continuing volatility,” said David Lennox, a Sydney-based resource analyst at Fat Prophets. “There is still a glut and there is potential for further weakness. Investors need to see good seasonal demand from the US, otherwise there will be pressure to the downside.”

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery was at US$44.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 23 cents, at 8.56am in Hong Kong. Total volume traded was about 70 per cent below the 100-day average. The contract climbed 17 cents to US$44.40 yesterday, advancing after a weekly loss.

Brent for September settlement was up 22 cents to US$47.10 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices rose 17 cents to US$46.88 yesterday. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$2.29 to September WTI. — Bloomberg