Oil gains as US stockpiles fall while IEA sees Opec cutting

Pump jacks and pipes are seen on an oil field near Bakersfield on a foggy day, California January 17, 2015. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 19 — Oil recovered after the biggest drop in more than a week as industry data showed US crude stockpiles declined, while Opec and other producing nations trim output to ease a global glut.

Futures rose as much as 1.4 per cent in New York after sliding 2.7 per cent yesterday amid a surge in the dollar. US crude supplies fell by 5.04 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. Government data today is also forecast to show a decline. Production cuts by Opec won’t necessarily trigger a “bonanza” of US shale and other supply, the International Energy Agency said.

Oil has held above US$50 (RM222) a barrel since Opec and nations including Russia agreed late last year to trim supply by about 1.8 million barrels a day to reduce bloated global inventories. While producers from Saudi Arabia to Iraq have signaled they’re implementing the reductions, the IEA predicted a rebound in US shale output as prices rise.

“If Opec does implement the deal for six months, the market will tighten,” Neil Atkinson, head of the IEA’s oil markets and industry division, said by phone from Paris. At the same time, “anyone who thinks they can get a free ride needs to think again.”

West Texas Intermediate for February delivery, which expires tomorrow, rose as much as 73 cents to US$51.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and was at US$51.67 at 1.53pm in London. Total volume traded was 24 per cent below the 100-day average. The contract lost US$1.40 to US$51.08 yesterday, the most since January 9. The more-active March futures climbed 57 cents to US$52.46.

US stockpiles

Brent for March settlement added as much as 85 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to US$54.77 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract dropped US$1.55, or 2.8 per cent, to US$53.92 yesterday. The global benchmark traded at a premium of US$2.04 to March WTI.

As supply curbs by Opec and Russia drain a global glut, rising prices will spur drilling by US shale explorers that are more efficient after the two-year downturn, said the IEA. The agency had previously seen American production stagnating in 2017.

Oil-market news:

US crude inventories probably fell by 1 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey before Energy Information Administration data. Opec and 11 other producers are making “tremendous efforts” to cut output, according to Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo. The heads of oil traders Gunvor Group and Mercuria Energy Group predict crude prices will range between US$50 and US$60 a barrel in 2017. WTI will average US$60 a barrel in 2018, according to the median of 30 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, just US$5 higher than what they were forecasting a year ago for 2017. — Bloomberg