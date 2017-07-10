Oil gains after weekly loss as Libya may be asked to cap output

Pipelines are seen at the industrial zone at the oil port of Ras Lanuf, Libya January 11, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 10 — Oil rebounded after a weekly loss as Kuwait said Libya and Nigeria may be asked to cap supply to help rebalance the market.

Futures climbed as much as 1.1 per cent in New York after declining 3.9 per cent last week. The African producers, exempt from the Opec-led agreement to cut output, have been invited to a July 24 meeting to discuss the stability of their production, Kuwait’s Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq said in Istanbul. US crude drillers increased the rig count by seven to 763, Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday.

Oil in New York and London remain in a bear market amid concern rising global supply will offset curbs by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners including Russia. It is premature to talk about deeper output cuts, Opec Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in Istanbul.

“There’s a long way to go before talk about Libya and Nigeria limiting output gets translated into positive action, but there is logic to the proposal given they have made substantial increases,” said Ric Spooner, an analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. “Prices are unlikely to be too volatile in the coming weeks and range between the low US$40s and high US$40s.”

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added as much as 49 cents to US$44.72 (RM192.13) a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and was at US$44.58 at 12.40pm in Hong Kong. Total volume traded was about 3 per cent below the 100-day average. Prices lost US$1.29, or 2.8 per cent, to US$44.23 on Friday.

Brent for September settlement rose 36 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to US$47.07 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices slid 2.5 percent last week. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$2.32 to September WTI.

Deepening production cuts is not on the agenda for the July 24 meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, said Kuwait’s Almarzooq, who is chairman of the committee monitoring compliance to the curbs. If Libya and Nigeria are able to stabilise their output at current levels, they will be asked to cap supply as soon as possible, he said. — Bloomberg