Oil flat, hovers below US$50 level ahead of Opec meeting

An oil pipeline is laid next to the Vopak-Dialogue oil storage facility (right) and a Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project construction site in Pangerang, Johor October 6, 2015. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, July 21 — Oil prices were little changed today ahead of a key meeting of major oil producing nations next week, sitting below the US$50 (RM214) per barrel level that was briefly breached for the first time in six weeks in the previous session.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were down just one cent at US$49.29 per barrel by 0213 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$46.91 per barrel, also down 1 cent.

During the previous trading session both benchmarks rose to their highest levels since early June in choppy trading, having been pushed higher by data showing US crude and fuel inventories fell sharply last week.

“The impact of strong drawdown in inventories announced earlier this week was still lingering in the market,” ANZ said in a research note.

Despite the drop, US oil stocks, at roughly 490 million barrels, remain well above the five-year average, while US production has increased almost 12 per cent since mid-2016 to 9.4 million bpd.

An abundance of global crude supplies has put pressure on oil prices and key members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) are scheduled to meet non-members in St Petersburg, Russia, on Monday.

Opec, together with some non-members like Russia, has pledged to reduce the global glut with a 1.8 million-barrel per day (bpd) production cut between January this year and March 2018.

The market has been watching reports that the world's top crude producer, Saudi Arabia, is working with other countries to draw down stocks and reduce supply, particularly as other Opec members, including Iraq and Libya, are planning increases in output.

“Brent oil still targets US$50.35 per barrel,” said Reuters technical commodities analyst Wang Tao. — Reuters