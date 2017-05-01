Oil falls as US drillers boost rigs and Libya expands output

American production increased to the most since August 2015 and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has acknowledged that the first quarter of Opec-led curbs failed to bring stockpiles below the five-year average. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 1 — Oil declined as rigs targeting crude in the US rose for a fifteenth week and output from Libya rebounded.

Futures lost as much as 0.4 per cent after gaining 0.7 per cent Friday. The number of oil rigs operating in US fields advanced to the most since April 2015, according to Baker Hughes Inc. Libya’s crude production rebounded to more than 700,000 barrels a day as the Opec member’s biggest oil field and another deposit in its western region resumed pumping after a halt.

Oil has fallen the past two weeks amid concern growing US output will offset efforts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to trim a global glut. American production increased to the most since August 2015 and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has acknowledged that the first quarter of Opec-led curbs failed to bring stockpiles below the five-year average.

“The rising US rig count will continue to keep a lid on prices until we see inventories come down,” said Gary Burton, a Melbourne-based analyst with IG Ltd. “The price has flat-lined around this US$49 mark and there’s little volatility to drive the price from there.”

West Texas Intermediate for June delivery fell as much as 19 cents to US$49.14 (RM213.32) a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and traded at US$49.23 at 12:03pm in Sydney. Total volume traded was about 62 per cent below the 100-day average. The contract on Friday increased 36 cents to US$49.33.

Brent for July settlement dropped as much as 24 cents, or 0.5 per cent to US$51.81 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$2.39 to July WTI. Brent for June settlement expired Friday after adding 29 cents to US$51.73. — Bloomberg