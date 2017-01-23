Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 10:34 am GMT+8

Oil edges up after producer meeting but high US output weighs

Monday January 23, 2017
09:18 AM GMT+8

A pump jack stands idle in Dewitt County, Texas January 13, 2016. — Reuters picA pump jack stands idle in Dewitt County, Texas January 13, 2016. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Jan 23 — Oil prices edged up today, supported by statements from oil producers over the weekend that a output cut was being successfully implemented, but markets were held back by a surge in drilling that suggested U.S. output would rise further.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at US$55.57 (RM246.83) per barrel at 0016 GMT, up eight cents from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 8 cents at US$53.30 a barrel.

“Oil rallied strongly as oil producers met to discuss the adherence to the production cut agreement. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that producers have cut 1.5 million barrel per day so far in 2017,” ANZ bank said today.

“Prices reversed these gains after data showed another pickup in drilling activity,” it added.

US energy companies last week added the most rigs drilling for new production in almost four years. Drillers added 29 rigs in the week to Jan. 20, bringing the total count up to 551, the most since November 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

US oil production has risen over six per cent since mid-2016, and although they remain seven per cent below their historic 2015 peak, they are back to levels of late 2014, when high US crude output contributed to a crash in oil prices. — Reuters

