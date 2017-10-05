Oil drops below US$50 as record US exports seen flooding market

A pump jack in Dewitt County, Texas January 13, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 5 — Oil slid below US$50 (RM211) a barrel for the first time in two weeks as a flood of US crude reignited concerns over a global glut.

Futures fell 0.9 per cent in New York after a government report showed record US exports at a time when autumn refinery maintenance typically lowers demand. The decline is also likely being spurred by producers rushing to lock in revenue near US$50 a barrel with hedging contracts.

“There was a need for light, sweet crude. Guess what? US exports are meeting that need and on top of that, crude demand is going down seasonally,” Michael Wittner, the head of commodities research at Societe Generale SA in New York, said by telephone. The market will see “some typical autumn weakness in the coming few weeks.”

While a rally in September helped propel oil into a bull market, prices have slipped back after recent data showed Opec output increased last month. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Moscow that a possible extension of the deal with Opec to reduce production, due to expire in March, “should be at least until the end of 2018.”

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ plan to monitor oil exports is a work in progress, Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

West Texas Intermediate for November delivery dropped 44 cents to settle at US$49.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 13 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for December settlement declined 20 cents to end the session at US$55.80 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $5.48 to December WTI.

“Producers are using any opportunity to hedge going forward. As it relates to 2018, they’re under-hedged relative to where they would prefer to be,” Brian Kessens, who helps manage US$16 billion in energy assets at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC, said by telephone.

US crude stockpiles fell 6.02 million barrels to about 465 million barrels last week, the biggest drop since since mid-August, Energy Information Administration data showed Wednesday. Crude exports jumped to 1.98 million barrels a day and production rose for a fourth week.

Gasoline inventories increased by the most since early August, while distillate supplies slid to the lowest level since June 2015. Meanwhile, the refinery utilisation rate dropped in the midst of seasonal maintenance at plants.

