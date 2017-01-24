Oil declines as drillers in US add most rigs in three years

Crude oil storage tanks at the Kinder Morgan terminal in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 14, 2016 — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 24 — Oil fell for the first time in three days after US drillers added the most rigs in more than three years, making it difficult for Opec to drain global oversupply.

Futures fell 0.9 per cent in New York. Companies in the US put 29 more oil rigs to work in the week ended Jan 20, the most since April 2013, data from Baker Hughes Inc show. Opec and other producers have cut oil supply by 1.5 million barrels a day, more than 80 per cent of their collective target, since a deal to trim output took effect on Jan 1, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy and Industry Khalid Al-Falih said in Vienna.

Oil has held above US$50 (RM221.90) a barrel since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed late last year to curb supply. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Algeria and Venezuela met counterparts from non-Opec nations Russia and Oman in Vienna to find a way to verify that the 24 signatories to their Dec. 10 accord are fulfilling pledges to remove a combined 1.8 million barrels a day for six months.

Progress may be hindered by Libya and Nigeria’s plans to raise output, and the US, where shale production is predicted to rise.

“Prices at these levels allow shale producers to profit from increasing output,” Rob Haworth, a senior investment strategist in Seattle at US Bank Wealth Management, which oversees US$133 billion of assets, said by telephone. “We’re seeing this reflected in the rising rig count and increases in 2017 investment plans.”

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery declined 47 cents to settle at US$52.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 37 percent below the 100-day average. The February contract expired Friday after rising two per cent to US$52.42.

Shares slip

Brent for March settlement dropped 26 cents to US$55.23 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, closing at a US$2.48 premium to WTI. The global benchmark contract climbed 2.5 per cent to US$55.49 on Friday.

Futures pared declines as the US dollar dropped. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the currency against 10 major peers, slipped 0.7 per cent. A weaker greenback increases investor interest in commodities denominated in the currency.

Energy shares declined with futures and were the worst performers on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Select Industry index slipped 0.9 per cent.

“The rising rig count will weigh on the market,” Gene McGillian, manager of market research for Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, said by telephone. “The fear has been that elevated prices will increase drilling activity, and that will raise production in the US and Canada.”

Target compliance

The seven countries meeting in Vienna intended to prove that Opec is serious about eliminating a global glut and to dispel skepticism stemming from previous unfulfilled promises. The committee will meet next on March 17 in Kuwait and again in May.

“Opec is trying to spin a yarn,” Haworth said. “Opec and its partners have agreed to a framework for measuring compliance, which is a positive development. If prices stay high, this agreement will be undercut in part by rising shale output. That’s how capitalism works.” — Bloomberg