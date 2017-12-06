Oil climbs as Opec tightening dovetails with US supply drop

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Oklahoma. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 6 — Crude rose as lower Opec production and signs of shrinking US oil inventories bolstered expectations for an end to the global surplus.

Futures gained 0.3 per cent yesterday in New York. Output by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries last month slid to the lowest in half a year, evidence the cartel is succeeding in reducing a glut.

Oil stockpiles in the US probably declined for a third week, according to a survey of analysts before the release of government data today.

Opec members “continue to abide by their cuts,” Gene McGillian, a market research manager at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, said by telephone. “Signs that US inventory levels continue to come down and demand stays strong will probably get the market to restart its rally.”

Oil has advanced the last three months as Opec and allied producers curbed output and last week pledged to extend supply limits through all of 2018 to whittle down global inventory levels.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc forecasts oil prices will retain strength at least through next year. Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees Brent crude rising to US$70 (RM285) a barrel by the middle of 2018.

“Our forecast is that, as expected, if you extend the production-cut agreement through the end of 2018, that surplus will basically erode away, which will be a good thing for oil prices in the long-term,” Rob Thummel, managing director at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC, which handles US$16 billion in energy-related assets, said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery increased 15 cents to settle at US$57.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 31 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for February settlement added 41 cents to end the session at US$62.86 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$5.19 to February WTI.

Goldman increased its 2018 Brent estimate to US$62 a barrel, from US$58, and its WTI forecast to US$57.50, from US$55.

US crude stockpiles probably declined by 2.5 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey before an Energy Information Administration report today. Inventories at the key pipeline hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, probably slid by 2.4 million barrels, a separate forecast compiled by Bloomberg showed.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute’s report is scheduled to release its stockpile data yesterday.

Market news

Saudi Arabia raised pricing for January sales of all crude grades to Asia, days after Opec members agreed to extend production cuts through 2018.

Libya plans to keep crude production stable at about one million barrels a day, in line with the Opec-led accord, according to a person familiar who asked not to be identified because information isn’t public.

US crude exports rose to a record 1.73 million barrels a day in October, according to Bloomberg calculations from the US Census Bureau data.

Venezuela is planning to load 1.34 million barrels a day of crude this month, according to a preliminary loading programme obtained by Bloomberg. — Bloomberg