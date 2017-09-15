Oil breaches US$50 as worldwide energy demand outlook brightens

A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq December 21, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 15 — Oil topped US$50 (RM209) a barrel for the first time and closed at a six-week high amid heightened optimism that a demand resurgence is in the offing.

Futures jumped 1.2 per cent in New York, and closed just 11 cents shy of the US$50 mark. Two of the most influential organizations in world oil markets — the International Energy Agency and Opec — nudged their demand forecasts higher, signalling continued erosion of a global glut that has weighed on prices.

Although bullish demand outlooks have been driving prices higher, there’s a psychological barrier at the US$50 mark, which is “still a selling point for a lot of people,” Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research Inc in Winchester, Massachusetts, said by telephone. Some investors are “not convinced that the market balance is changed enough to support a price above US$50 as of yet.”

Oil demand for 2017 will expand by the most in two years, the Paris-based IEA said on Wednesday. That followed Opec’s increase of its estimate for how much crude buyers will seek from the cartel next year, driven by rising consumption in Europe and China.

In the US, hurricane-driven refinery outages spurred fuel distributors to pull a record amount of gasoline from storage tanks to cope with shortages last week, government data showed.

Oil hasn’t managed to settle above US$50 in New York since July 31 as efforts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners including Russia to whittle the supply surplus floundered.

This week, Opec and its allies were said to be discussing extending supply cuts past the end of March, and compliance with the supply limits rose to 96 per cent in August, Opec data from so-called secondary sources showed.

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery climbed 59 cents to settle at US$49.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after earlier reaching US$50.50 during the session. Total volume traded was about 40 per cent above the 100-day average. WTI rose above its 200-day moving average for the first time since early August.

Brent for November settlement increased 31 cents to end the session at US$55.47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$5.12 to November WTI.

An Energy Information Administration report Wednesday showed US gasoline stockpiles slid to 218.3 million barrels last week. At the same time, oil output rose by the most since 2012 and crude stockpiles expanded by the most since March.

For WTI crude to sustain a US$50-plus price tag, traders will require “increasing clarity on Opec’s strategy on eventually bringing back barrels onto the market and the possibility of an extension beyond March,” said Eric Nuttall, senior portfolio manager with SPR & Co in Toronto.

Oil-market news

The EIA said global oil demand will rise to 104 million barrels a day in 2030 from 95 million barrels a day in 2015 in its annual International Energy Outlook released yesterday.

Saudi Arabia was preparing contingency plans for a possible delay of an initial public offering of its state-owned oil company by a few months into 2019, according to people familiar with the matter. — Bloomberg