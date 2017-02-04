Oil advances for third week as US imposes new Iran sanctions

Crude oil tanks at Kinder Morgan's terminal are seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Canada November 13, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 4 — Oil capped a third weekly gain as the US imposed fresh sanctions on Iran after a missile test and Opec reached about 60 per cent of its output-cut target.

Futures climbed 0.5 per cent in New York. The new restrictions were announced as President Donald Trump seeks to punish Tehran for its ballistic missile programme after warning the Islamic Republic that it’s “playing with fire.” The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut output by 840,000 barrels a day last month, according to a Bloomberg survey.

“This is a knee-jerk reaction,” Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research in Winchester, Massachusetts, said by phone. "Whenever there are headlines that have something to do with the Persian Gulf you will see a response in the market."

After posting the biggest annual gain in seven years in 2016, oil has fluctuated in the mid-US$50s (RM220) in a tug of war between Opec cuts and signs of recovering US output. While producers from Saudi Arabia to Angola have implemented cuts and Russia says it’s ahead of schedule with its own reduction, wary investors are also considering that US shale drillers are boosting activity.

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery increased 29 cents to US$53.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 27 percent below the 100-day average. Prices rose 1.2 per cent this week.

Brent for April settlement advanced 25 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to US$56.81 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. It closed at a US$2.34 premium to April WTI. The global benchmark rose 2.3 per cent this week.

The Trump administration has sought to take a harder line on Iran, banning its citizens from entering the US and accusing the nation of interfering in the affairs of US allies in the Middle East. But the sanctions announced yesterday were limited in scope, serving mostly as a warning signal.

Opec reduction

Opec pumped 32.3 million barrels a day last month, according to the Bloomberg survey. The 10 members of the group that pledged to make cuts implemented 83 per cent of those reductions on average, but their efforts were offset by gains from Iran, Nigeria and Libya.

Accounting for the members who raised output and the suspension of Indonesia, Opec’s total production remains 550,000 barrels a day above the target set out in the Nov 30 deal. That means the group as a whole is only about 60 per cent of the way toward the level it deems necessary to eliminate the global surplus and boost prices.

Oil-market news:

The US$3.8 billion Dakota Access crude oil pipeline may start operating June 1, assuming no new obstacles prevent it, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Phillips 66 suffered its worst quarter since being spun off from ConocoPhillips in 2012 as refining margins shrank and extended plant maintenance reduced volumes.

Kazakhstan cut oil output by more than planned in January, deputy energy minister Magzum Mirzagaliev said, according to an e-mailed statement. — Bloomberg