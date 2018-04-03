OCBC trials Secure Chat Banking app to fight fraud

OCBC Bank says the app was developed to counter the rise in phone scams in which attackers spoof the identities of bank staff in order to defraud their targets of information or funds. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad (OCBC) is embarking on a year-long regulatory sandbox testing of its Secure Chat Banking Mobile Application following approval from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) last month.

Under the central bank’s Financial Technology Regulatory Sandbox Framework, a successful test of the OCBC app will set it on the path to be the country’s first banking solution for secure mobile communications between premium customers and their relationship managers.

A regulatory sandbox is a controlled “live” testing environment in which a financial technology solution involving real customers and real financial transactions is deployed.

According to OCBC’s head of consumer financial service Lim Wyson, the app was developed to counter the rise in phone scams in which attackers spoof the identities of bank staff in order to defraud their targets of information or funds.

“As a result, the banking public has become wary even when receiving legitimate calls from their banks. This has made it difficult for banks to carry out even simple day-to-day call-back verifications for confirmation of transactions.

“So, we decided to tackle the issue head on by collaborating with Fintech company Moxtra, Inc. to deploy and test the solution over the next 12 months. After this, the test results will be reported to BNM for their consideration for commercial deployment,” he said.

A successful deployment of the app will permit OCBC Premier Banking customers to communicate with their relationship managers as seamlessly as they would using services such as WhatsApp, WeChat and more.

They would also be able to give financial transaction instructions to their relationship managers securely and without having to receive call-back verifications, which can be cumbersome.

“This will improve people’s experience of our services without compromising security; it will also ultimately safeguard them from falling victim to phone spoofing and scamming activities,” added Lim.