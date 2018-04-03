Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

OCBC appoints veteran banker as new chairman

Tuesday April 3, 2018
11:57 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd and OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd have appointed veteran banker Tan Ngiap Joo as the new chairman, effective March 30, 2018.

In a statement today, OCBC said he has taken over from Datuk Ooi Sang Kuang, who maintained his post as Chairman of the parent company, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC Ltd), based in Singapore.

It also said Tan was a long-serving former senior executive of OCBC Ltd in Singapore prior to his retirement in December 2007. ― Bernama

