Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Obamacare subsidy cut-off would raise insurance prices, study finds

Wednesday August 16, 2017
07:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Greece seeks EU help as wildfires get worse on third dayGreece seeks EU help as wildfires get worse on third day

The Edit: Europe egg scare fails to thwart giant omelette festival in BelgiumThe Edit: Europe egg scare fails to thwart giant omelette festival in Belgium

Leaner, meaner Petronas to focus on key markets for growthLeaner, meaner Petronas to focus on key markets for growth

KL2017 SEA Games mood takes over Bukit Jalil LRT stationKL2017 SEA Games mood takes over Bukit Jalil LRT station

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which sought to expand health insurance coverage, offered CSRs to people and families earning 250 per cent or less of the federal poverty level. — Reuters picPresident Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which sought to expand health insurance coverage, offered CSRs to people and families earning 250 per cent or less of the federal poverty level. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Aug 16 — A threat by President Donald Trump to eliminate a crucial subsidy for Obamacare would sharply force up insurance costs and expand the US deficit, an independent government study said yesterday.

The Congressional Budget Office said Trump’s threat to kill his predecessor’s popular health care program by eliminating the government’s funding of “cost-sharing reductions” (CSR) for low-income Americans would force insurers to jack up premium prices by 20 per cent to cover CSRs.

The higher prices could push consumers out of individual insurance markets, making the markets less attractive to insurers as well.

Without the subsidy, the CBO said, “about five per cent of people live in areas that would have no insurers in the non-group market in 2018.”

President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which sought to expand health insurance coverage, offered CSRs to people and families earning 250 per cent or less of the federal poverty level, which stands at US$24,600 (RM105,681) a year for a family of four.

The subsidy reduces or eliminates their co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses for health treatment.

In a quirk of the ACA, the CRS subsidies have to be regularly renewed. Worries are that, after the July 28 failure of the Republican-controlled Congress to replace to repeal and replace Obamacare as Trump demanded, he could move to undermine the program by not renewing the subsidies at the end of this month.

“As I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode,” he tweeted at the time. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline