Novartis’s Jimenez stepping down, Narasimhan named new CEO

Monday September 4, 2017
03:09 PM GMT+8

Joseph Jimenez of Swiss drugmaker Novartis arrives to address the company's annual news conference in Basel January 29, 2014. — Reuters pic Joseph Jimenez of Swiss drugmaker Novartis arrives to address the company's annual news conference in Basel January 29, 2014. — Reuters pic ZURICH, Sept 4 — Novartis chief executive officer Joseph Jimenez will retire in 2018, with chief drug developer Vasant Narasimhan taking over as CEO starting in February, the Swiss drugmaker said today.

Jimenez is stepping down following a decade at Novartis after having successfully secured US approval for a new gene therapy for leukemia last week but before Novartis returned to sales growth, which the company has forecast will resume in 2018.

“After 10 wonderful years in Switzerland, my family is ready to return to Silicon Valley and the United States,” said Jimenez, a Stanford University graduate.

Jimenez arrived in 2007 to lead Novartis’s consumer health division and rose to CEO in 2010. — Reuters

