Nor Mohamed tenders resignation as Khazanah’s deputy chairman

Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop is the longest serving board member of Khazanah. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop, Deputy Chairman of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, has submitted his resignation from the board of directors, effective Sept 30, 2017.

In a statement today, the government investment fund said the resignation was submitted at the 84th meeting of the Khazanah board of directors held today.

“Tan Sri Nor will also vacate the post of Chairman of Khazanah Research Institute on the same date,” it said.

Nor Mohamed has served the board for 15 years, being the longest serving board member and the only deputy chairman in Khazanah’s 23-year history.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is Chairman of Khazanah Nasional, thanked him for his contributions to Khazanah, in particular for his work on the 10-year Government-Linked Companies Transformation Programme.

“The board of directors accepts his decision and we wish him well,” he said.

Nor Mohamed has been instrumental in the success of numerous initiatives, including the revamp and transformation of Khazanah from 2004 to the present day, the 10-year GLC Transformation Programme from 2004 to 2015, the development of various economic corridors including Iskandar Malaysia, as well as the formation of Yayasan Hasanah and Khazanah Research Institute, among others.

These initiatives and others were executed in his capacity as a Khazanah board member, and in various capacities in public service including as Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister (2000 to 2003), Minister of Finance II (2004 to 2009) and Minister in Prime Minister’s Department, Economic Planning Unit (2009 to 2013). — Bernama