Nissan Mississippi workers vote heavily against having union

Saturday August 5, 2017
02:10 PM GMT+8

Nissan worker Tony Jacobson shows off a banner he made to oppose the United Auto Workers union's attempts to unionise the automaker's plant in Canton, Mississippi July 31, 2017. — Reuters picNissan worker Tony Jacobson shows off a banner he made to oppose the United Auto Workers union's attempts to unionise the automaker's plant in Canton, Mississippi July 31, 2017. — Reuters picCINCINNATI, Aug 5 — Workers at Nissan Motor Co Ltd's plant in Canton, Mississippi, voted heavily against union representation, the company and the United Auto Workers (UAW) said late yesterday.

The vote extended a decades-long record of failure by the union to organise a major automaker's plant in the US South.

The UAW had put 10 years of groundwork into the vote at the Japanese automaker's Mississippi facility, after two unsuccessful attempts at a Nissan plant in Tennessee, only to fall well short in a bitterly contested campaign that the union maintained was a continuation of the civil rights struggle of the 1960s.

Nissan said the tally of votes, which was overseen by the US National Labour Relations Board (NLRB), was 2,244 votes against unionisation to 1,307 in favour.

"With this vote, the voice of Nissan employees has been heard," Nissan said in a statement. "They have rejected the UAW and chosen to self-represent, continuing the direct relationship they enjoy with the company."

The UAW has maintained that Nissan has illegally threatened workers with the closure of their plant or the loss of their jobs if they voted in favour of unionisation, a claim Nissan hotly denies. That claim has been backed by a number of complaints lodged by the NLRB.

The union said in a statement it is asking the NLRB to proceed with a trial to "stop Nissan’s serial commission of unfair labour practices in Mississippi."

"The result of the election was a setback for these workers, the UAW and working Americans everywhere, but in no way should it be considered a defeat," UAW president Dennis Williams said in a statement. — Reuters

