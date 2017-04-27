Last updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 4:49 pm GMT+8

Nintendo sees Switch console doubling full-year profit

Thursday April 27, 2017
03:17 PM GMT+8

Logos of Nintendo Switch game console are seen at an electronics store in Tokyo March 3, 2017. — Reuters picLogos of Nintendo Switch game console are seen at an electronics store in Tokyo March 3, 2017. — Reuters picOSAKA, April 27 — Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd said today it expects operating profit to jump 121 per cent in the year through March 2018, bolstered by strong demand for its new Switch console.

Nintendo estimates profit to grow to ¥65 billion (RM2.5 billion) from ¥29.4 billion a year prior.

The outlook compared with the ¥103.67 billion average of 23 analyst estimates surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kyoto-based Nintendo is aiming to sell 10 million Switch consoles in the current financial year, on top of 2.7 million units sold in March alone, the month of its global debut. — Reuters

