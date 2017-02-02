Nikkei sees signs of recovery in Malaysian manufacturing uptick

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Local factories may have weathered the worst of the current slowdown, according to Nikkei Malaysia.

Its latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) showed Malaysia recording a score of 48.6, up from 47.1 in December and the lowest level of decline since April 2015.

A worker monitors a production line at a glove factory in Meru on June 25, 2009. — Reuters pic

Scores below 50 on the index signify a contraction, while higher figures indicate an improvement in the sector.

“Both production and new orders fell at slower rates, with the former declining at the weakest rate in over one-and-a-half years.

“New export orders also picked up for the first time in eight months, with the weakness of the Malaysian ringgit improving global competitiveness,” said economist Amy Brownbill from IHS Markit, which compiles the data.

In its separate index on the Asean, Nikkei said the region was showing an overall improvement, with strong growth in the Philippines, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Growth in Indonesia was marginal while Singapore, like Malaysia, remained in a contraction.