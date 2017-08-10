Nikkei flat as North Korea fears recede; financial stocks tumble

A man walks past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against against the US dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, December 11, 2015. ― Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 10 — Japanese stocks were flat in choppy trade this morning morning as geopolitical concerns over North Korea’s threats of missile strikes receded.

Financial stocks underperformed after US Treasury yields fell as bond prices rose in a flight to safety by nervous investors.

Trade was subdued before a three-day weekend starting on Friday. The Nikkei was flat at 19,736.72 by the midday break, after it traded in positive territory in early trade.

The benchmark index tumbled 1.3 per cent yesterday to hit the weakest closing level since May 31 in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” warning to North Korea.

Investors had sold riskier assets after strongly worded exchanges between Washington and North Korea late on Tuesday. But US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he did not believe there was an imminent threat.

Excessive geopolitical fears surrounding North Korea seemed to have receded, traders say, but activity is expected to stay subdued with Japanese markets closed on Friday.

“The market has calmed down a bit, as they remember that the market did not suffer a major damage in April after North Korea filed a missile,” said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center.

But he said that investors remained wary of events that could spike volatility in the foreign exchange market on the holiday Friday.

“The dollar-yen’s downside is expected above ¥108 (RM4.22) for now. Most Japanese companies expect the pair to trade between ¥108 to ¥110 this fiscal year.

But if it drops below ¥108, the Nikkei will likely fall to around 19,100,” Nakai said.

The dollar was flat at ¥110.08 this morning, up from yesterday’s low of ¥109.56, which was the dollar’s lowest level since June 15.

Insurers and banks, which invest in higher-yielding products such as foreign bonds, were the two worst performers on the board after US Treasury yields fell yesterday, with the yields on the benchmark 10-year note hitting a six-week low.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings dropped 1.8 per cent, T&D Holdings fell 2.4 per cent while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group declined 1.1 per cent.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co soared 14.5 per cent after it raised its operating profit outlook to ¥56 billion from ¥45.5 billion for the year through December thanks to strong sales in high-end cosmetics.

The company also raised its annual dividend forecast to ¥25 from ¥20 per share.

The broader Topix dropped 0.2 per cent to 1,615.56. — AFP