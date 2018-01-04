Nikkei ends at 26-year high as oil, securities shares shine

In 2017, the Nikkei gained 19.1 per cent and the Topix rose 19.7 per cent, as the stronger global economy as well as domestic political stability and the Bank of Japan’s ultra-easy monetary policy underpinned Japanese corporate earnings. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 4 — Japanese stocks rallied on the first trading day of 2018, with the Nikkei and Topix pushing to multi-decade highs as brokerage and oil shares surged.

Catching up to overseas gains after the long Japanese New Year’s holiday, the Nikkei share average finished up 3.26 per cent at its session high of 23,506.33, its highest level since January 1992.

Today’s gain was the Nikkei’s biggest for one day since November 10, 2016.

“The market was mostly domestically-driven in the morning, with foreign buyers emerging in the afternoon,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, who added that further gains were possible as the Nikkei topped a resistance point at 23,500.

The broader Topix added 2.55 per cent to end at a session high of 1,863.82, its best level since November 1991.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 492 to 143, with 40 issues ending unchanged.

Today, gains in many sectors helped power brokerage shares, with the securities subindex surging 4.86 per cent. Nomura Holdings added 3.16 per cent and Daiwa Securities Group was up 3.82 per cent.

Buoyant crude prices boosted the oil & coal subindex by 3.73 per cent. JXTG Holdings added 3.99 per cent and Cosmo Energy Holdings was 7.29 per cent higher.

Crude oil futures rose about 2 per cent yesterday to their highest in 2-1/2 years, lifted by unrest in Opec member Iran and strong US and German economic data

Semiconductor-related shares also outperformed, in line with their US counterparts and PHLX Semiconductor Sector gains. Tokyo Electron shares rose 6.18 per cent, and Screen Holdings shares were up 6.51 per cent.

Nintendo shares climbed 4.90 per cent. The Financial Times reported on Monday that game developer Niantic Inc plans to launch its blockbuster Pokemon Go augmented reality game, in which Nintendo has a stake, in China through a partnership deal with local company NetEase.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares were 2.57 per cent higher, after the head of the company’s aircraft unit said it was on track to deliver its repeatedly delayed commercial jet by mid-2020 despite risk of an order cancellation. — Reuters