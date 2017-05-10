Nikkei edges up to 17-month high, global tensions cap gains

A pedestrian taking shelter from rain walks past an electronic board showing various countries' share prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 4, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, May 10 — Japanese stocks edged up to 17-month highs as a weak yen trend supported sentiment, but gains were limited by risk aversion after US President Donald Trump sacked his FBI director and amid tensions over North Korea’s nuclear programme.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 per cent to 19,900.09, the highest close since December 2015.

The dollar is down 0.2 per cent against the yen at ¥113.83 (RM4.34), below its overnight high of ¥114.325, but traders said that investors are comfortable with that level as the dollar is well above its recent lows.

The broader Topix rose 0.2 per cent to 1,585.19 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 per cent to 14,146.47. — Reuters