New Harley-Davidson dealership opens in PJ

Johan Kleinsteuber (centre) at the launch of Harley-Davidson’s new dealership in Petaling Jaya March 9, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali PETALING JAYA, March 9 ― The newest Harley-Davidson dealership in Petaling Jaya is also the first in a refreshed independent dealer network within Malaysia.

Speaking at the launch today, Harley-Davidson Asia Emerging Markets managing director Johan Kleinsteuber said, “We are happy to refresh our trusted network of independently-owned dealerships in Malaysia, which we have been committed to since 2008.

“We will continue to serve existing and potential customers, helping them to fulfil their dreams of personal freedom,”he said.

Goh Brothers Motorcycle Sdn Bhd will operate Harley-Davidson’s latest showroom at the Gasket Alley in Section 13 here.

Harley-Davidson's new authorised sole distributing partner Didi Resources Sdn Bhd chairman Rewi Hamid Bugo said, “We hope to have two more dealerships in the next quarter of 2018. One in Penang and one in Melaka. Additionally the PJ chapter of H.O.G. has also been formed, with its inaugural ride tomorrow.

“Over 500 Harley-Davidson owners will ride in a convoy from the Gasket Alley to Tanjung Malim in Perak. Upon their return there will be a party with ‘live’ music, food, drinks and a lucky draw at the dealership,” he said.

(H.O.G. stands for Harley Owners Group.)

The 20,000 sq ft dealership cum showroom at the Gasket Alley offers Harley-Davidson's entire bike range, after-sales service, six fully equipped service bays, and a body and paint centre.