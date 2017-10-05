Netflix increases monthly subscription fees for two plans

Netflix is spending a lot on original content and expansion.— Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 5 — Netflix Inc has raised the monthly subscription fees for two out of its three main US plans by US$1 (RM4.23) and US$2 respectively, according to details published on the company’s subscription page on today.

The company’s midrange plan, which allows streaming on two devices at the same time, was increased to US$10.99 per month from US$9.99, according to the details on the page.

The top-tier plan, which allows streaming on four screens in high definition, was raised to US$13.99 per month from US$11.99. The basic plan fee remained at US$7.99.

Shares of the company rose as much 3.8 per cent to US$191.40 in morning trading.

The price hikes will only be in the United States and will start in November, depending on users’ billing cycles, technology website Mashable reported.

The higher pricing comes as the video streaming service spends heavily on getting original content and expanding outside the US — Reuters