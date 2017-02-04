Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 2:53 pm GMT+8

Neiman Marcus pulls Ivanka Trump’s jewellery line from website, reports Yahoo News

Saturday February 4, 2017
02:07 PM GMT+8

The Neiman Marcus sign outside a store in Golden, Colorado December 9, 2009. — Reuters picThe Neiman Marcus sign outside a store in Golden, Colorado December 9, 2009. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 4 — Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group has stopped selling Ivanka Trump's jewellery line on its website and a store in New Jersey, Yahoo News reported yesterday, citing a sales associate.

The sales associate, who works at Neiman Marcus's Garden State Plaza store, did not specify when the jewellery was pulled from the store, Yahoo News said.

A Reuters search for the Ivanka Trump's jewellery line on Neiman Marcus' website yielded no results.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump declined to comment. Neiman Marcus could not be reached for comment.

The report comes a day after Bloomberg reported Nordstrom Inc was winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand.

A Nordstrom spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday that the company did not buy the Ivanka Trump brand for this season based on its performance.

Ivanka Trump in September announced two new licensing deals with AD Sutton & Sons Inc and The Jewelry Group to sell baby accessories and fashion jewelry. — Reuters

