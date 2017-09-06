Naza KIA Malaysia appoints new CEO

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday September 6, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Naza Kia Malaysia, the official distributor of KIA vehicles in Malaysia, has appointed Ivan Kuan Thai Woon as its new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

In a statement, it said Kuan would oversee the Kia brand and report directly to the Group CEO of the Automotive Group Datuk Samson Anand George.

Kuan brings with him vast experience in sales and distribution channel management including marketing and brand management exercises.

His career in the automotive industry began in a family business, securing vital distributorships and expanding the network of the business. His last position at MyEG Trade Sdn Bhd saw the development of the car leasing portfolio under the brand, it said.

Naza Kia is a subsidiary of Naza Corporation Holdings. — Bernama

