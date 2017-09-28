Naza Italia invests RM2.8m to open Ferrari City showroom

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 —The sole official importer and distributor of Ferrari in Malaysia, Naza Italia Sdn Bhd, has invested RM2.8 million in the development of the 3,115 square feett second Ferrari City Showroom at Naza Platinum Park.

Naza World Group of Companies Group Executive Chairman, Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin, said the new showroom would showcase three latest Ferrari models as part of the company's strategy to boost the brand’s presence in the metropolitan area.

"Substantial growth in business calls for an expansion that will enable us to better serve Ferrari's discerning clientele.

"To address that, we are making the brand more accessible with a showroom in this prime location," he said at the launch of the showroom here today.

He said that following significant growth in business, Naza Italia has recognised the potential to extend Ferrari's reach with an additional showroom in the bustling city centre.

"The showroom is somewhat of an appetiser, presenting Ferrari enthusiasts and potential buyers a taste of the latest offerings and a preview of experience provided at the showroom in Petaling Jaya," he said.

Faisal said that the company had recently spent RM5 million to renovate its first Ferrari service centre in Petaling Jaya .

"The upgrade is a reflection of Naza Italia's commitment to the clientele and to better serve our customers," he said. — Bernama