Naza hands over Mitec to government

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd (Naza Group), Malaysia’s largest bumiputera conglomerate, has officially handed over the RM628 million Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) to the government.

Group Executive Chairman/Group Chief Executive Officer SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin said Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd, the property arm of the Naza Group, had completed Mitec, a new iconic and prestigious landmark, on schedule.

“Mitec is an example of a successful public-private partnership between the private sector and the government.

“We take pride in the completion of this RM628 million facility that has proven the group’s ability to undertake major turnkey infrastructure projects,” he said at the handover ceremony at Mitec here tonight.

Mitec was ceremoniously handed over by SM Nasarudin to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, who was represented by its Minister, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamad. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was on hand to witness the ceremony.

Strategically located in Persiaran Dutamas, Mitec has a built-up area of 1.5 million square feet. It is the country’s largest exhibition space with 11 halls and can accommodate up to 40,000 visitors at a time.

SM Nasarudin said Mitec is the first component of Naza TTDI’s 30.2-hectare KL Metropolis development with a total gross development value (GDV) of RM20 billion.

“The KL Metropolis Master Plan is set to be a prime business and commercial centre with elegant residences within a world-class corporate hub and will be Kuala Lumpur’s new international trade and exhibition district, “ he added.

Mitec, which will be one of the cluster venues for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, is set to host nine events from Aug 19 to 30. — Bernama