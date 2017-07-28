Nasdaq streak ends, while Dow finishes at another record

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York, US, January 28, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 28 — The Dow rose to another record yesterday, while the Nasdaq’s winning streak ended and European bourses declined following disappointing results from Deutsche Bank and other big companies.

The Nasdaq’s decline after hitting three straight records came as tech stocks like Apple, Google-parent Alphabet and Netflix were primed for profit-taking after posting handsome gains in recent weeks, analysts said.

Those stocks each fell 1.5 per cent or more.

“The Nasdaq has been on fire here and the tech sector in particular has been the best performing sector in the S&P 500,” said Bill Lynch, director of investment at Hinsdale Associates.

“Investors look at the run up in the tech sector and figure it is a good time to take some profit.”

But the Dow closed at its second straight record following strong earnings from Verizon and Procter & Gamble and another gain by Boeing, which also surged Wednesday following strong results.

High-profile earnings disappointments pressured bourses in Europe.

Deutsche Bank, Germany’s biggest lender, slumped 6.5 per cent after reporting that operating profit more than doubled, while posting a 10-per cent decline in revenue.

In London, AstraZeneca’s share price plunged 16 per cent as investors fretted over disappointing trial results for its next-generation lung cancer treatment.

Sentiment took another heavy blow as Astra’s first-half sales were hurt by the loss of US patent protection on two blockbuster drugs.

In Paris, Airbus lost 3.2 per cent as the European aircraft manufacturer posted sliding first-half net profits — and blamed problems with the engines for the new version of its top-selling A320 jet.

Those ugly declines were offset somewhat by better results by some other companies, limiting losses to 0.1 per cent in London and Paris. Frankfurt fell 0.8 per cent.

The dollar, which had fallen sharply on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve policy statement highlighted weak inflation, recovered some of those losses. Near 2100 GMT, the euro was at US$1.1677 (RM4.993), down from US$1.1735 a day earlier.

Key figures around 2100 GMT

New York - DOW: UP 0.4 per cent at 21,795.55 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 2,475.42 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 6,382.19 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 7,443.01 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 12,212.04 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 5,186.95 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 per cent at 3,493.14

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 per cent at 20,079.64 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.7 per cent at 27,131.17 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 per cent at 3,249.78 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1677 from US$1.1735 at 2100 GMT Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3061 from US$1.3114

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.24 yen from 111.18 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 52 cents at US$51.49 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 29 cents at US$49.04 per barrel. — AFP