Nasdaq hits 6,000 for first time

Tuesday April 25, 2017
09:36 PM GMT+8

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York January 7, 2017. — Reuters picTraders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York January 7, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 25 — US stocks rose at the open today, with the Nasdaq hitting the 6,000 point mark for the first time, amid a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump’s promise of a major tax reform plan.

Biogen provided the biggest boost to the Nasdaq after strong results.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 155.57 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 20,919.46, the S&P 500 was up 7.87 points, or 0.331487 per cent, at 2,382.02 and the Nasdaq composite was up 20.35 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 6,004.17. — Reuters

