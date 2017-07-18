Nasdaq Futures climb as profit season ramps up

A man walks past the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, August 23, 2013. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, July 18 — Asian stocks were poised for a mixed start to trading, while futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index were buoyed by strong subscriber growth figures at Netflix Inc.

With little headway made in the European and US sessions, equity-index futures across the Asia-Pacific region point to a stalling in the recent rally with Japanese markets reopening after a holiday.

The pound held losses as UK Brexit Secretary David Davis resumed divorce talks with the European Union and investors awaited inflation data. The dollar steadied after a five-day losing streak.

Netflix soared more than 10 per cent in after-hours US trading as its overseas business grew.

Global equities remain at an all-time high after more than US$10 trillion (RM42.860 trillion) was added to their value this year and a gauge of investor appetite for risk remains robust.

Citigroup Inc’s Global Risk Aversion Macro Index, which measures tolerance across many asset classes, is at a three-year low and in line with levels seen before the 2008 financial crisis.

Earnings season is gathering pace with heavyweights from Johnson & Johnson to Goldman Sachs Group Inc on the calendar for tomorrow. — Bloomberg