Muscular cows among main attractions at 2017 PJE

Eight cattle of numerous breeds were showcased at the fair.— Reuters picISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 7 — The exhibition of sado (muscular or meaty) cows is among the main attractions to visitors to the 2017 Progressive Johor Expo (2017 PJE) which enters its second day today.

Eight cattle of numerous breeds, which were reared in Johor, were showcased, namely, Belgium Blue, Hereford, Murray Gray and Limousin cow.

Malaysian Veterinary Institute Alumni Association president Mohd Jalaludin Musa said all the cows were reared to meet the local beef supply need other than the Jersey Fresian cows which were reared for milk.

He said most of the cows were imported and reared with local cows to create better breeds in line with the climatic conditions in the country.

“The most special is the Limousin cow from France and is reared locally via Intra Uterine Insemination,” he told Bernama when met at the expo here today.

“To date, the cattle are only reared in Kota Tinggi, Johor and in Kelantan, in the country with the biggest rearing area in Kelantan, as the exposure to the cow breeds is still low in the country,” he said.

“Other than being tame in nature, they provide a lot of meat. Males can provide 1,200 kg of meat each and females, 720 kg, each.

“We sold 400 Limousin cows during the recent Ramadan month in the local market and expect the number to go up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Japanese bred chicken Onagadori and Sumatran fowls, which could draw sales tags of RM15,000 each, also attracted attention.

Marzug Bayu Sdn Bhd Business Development manager Zulfadli Zahir said the ornamental chicken were imported and bred in Muar, Johor for the local market, with chicks being sold at RM200 each. — Bernama