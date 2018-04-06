MRCB-Gamuda, YTL JVs secure KL-Singapore High Speed Rail projects

The MRCB-Gamuda consortium was selected for the northern portion of the alignment while the YTL-THP consortium for the southern portion of the KL-SG HSR project alignment. — TODAY file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — MyHSR Corp Sdn Bhd has selected Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd-Gamuda Bhd (MRCB-Gamuda) and Syarikat Pembenaan Yeoh Tiong Lay Sdn Bhd-TH Properties Sdn Bhd (YTL-THP) for its project delivery partner (PDP) tender.

The two consortia were selected to assist with the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project’s civil works portion, The Star reported.

The MRCB-Gamuda consortium was selected for the northern portion of the alignment while the YTL-THP consortium for the southern portion of the KL-SG HSR project alignment.

The contracts will be awarded upon the satisfactory conclusion of negotiations between the MyHSR Corp, MRCB-Gamuda and YTL-THP consortia respectively.

“The PDPs will bring both local and international experience, through their own experience in building railways in the country and through partnerships with HSR experts, and together, we will build the KL-SG HSR,” said MyHSR Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal in a statement.

The PDPs will be responsible for designing and delivering the civil works for the KL-SG HSR project at an agreed cost and schedule and they shall carry out all necessary activities throughout the planning, construction, testing, and commissioning phases, among others.

The PDP tender was called on Nov 22, 2017 and was conducted via an open tender by MyHSR Corp with the KL-SG HSR service targeted to begin by December 31, 2026.