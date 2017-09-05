Most South-east Asian stocks recover from early fall; Singapore outperforms

An office worker walks past a logo of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) outside its premises in Singapore April 23, 2014. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 5 — Most South-east Asian stock markets recovered from early fall to close higher today as investors started looking beyond the North Korea issues.

Singapore shares led the gains in the region with a rise of 0.6 per cent.

Financials accounted for most of the gains with DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest financial stock by market value, rising 2.1 per cent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbing 1.4 per cent.

Data released after market hours on Monday showed that the city-state’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace since November 2014, helped by a rise in new orders, new exports and factory output.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent as expectations that Beijing will maintain support for its economy ahead of a key congress supported Chinese stocks and metals prices.

Philippine shares recovered from early falls to close slightly higher, extending gains into a fourth session.

“Market was down all day long, however, on the pre-close there was some last-minute buying that pushed up the stocks of select companies such as SM Investments, Jollibee and Megaworld,” said Lexter Azurin, a senior analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities.

Industrial and consumer discretionary stocks led the upward charge with Jollibee Foods Corp rising 2.5 per cent and SM Investments climbing 0.9 per cent.

Data released earlier in the day showed that the country’s annual inflation in August quickened for the second straight month.

Indonesian shares snapped five consecutive sessions of falls to end the day up 0.28 per cent with Bank Central Asia rising 0.7 per cent.

Vietnam shares extended gains into a fourth session and closed at their highest level in four weeks. Vietcombank rose as much as 3.2 per cent to its highest since August 9. — Reuters