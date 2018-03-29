Most South-east Asia stocks slip ahead of long weekend

Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index rises as much as 1.1 per cent but is set to end the month lower. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, March 29 — Most South-east Asian stock markets slipped today in thin trade ahead of a long weekend, while Singapore shares rose up to 1 per cent on the back of gains in financials.

Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index rose as much as 1.1 per cent, but was set to end the month lower by 3 per cent, in what could be its biggest monthly drop since January 2016.

Financials were the top gainers on robust bank lending data for last month. Total bank lending in February rose 3.8 per cent from a year earlier and 0.1 per cent from a month earlier.

DBS Group Holdings, United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbed 0.3 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

Indonesian shares were down marginally after the previous session's 1.1 percent drop. Financials were among the top losers with Bank Central Asia shedding nearly 2 per cent to a three-week low.

Thai shares dropped for a second straight session, hurt by losses in industrial and energy stocks.

PTT Pcl declined as much as 1.43 per cent, while Airports of Thailand fell 1.85 per cent to a three-month low.

Vietnam shares fell after three consecutive sessions of gains with all but real estate and information technology stocks in the red.

Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam was the biggest drag with a drop of up to 1.35 per cent.

The Philippine market is closed on today and tomorrow for holidays. Markets in Singapore and Indonesia will be closed tomorrow for holidays. — Reuters